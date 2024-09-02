UBS’S Contrarian Bet: Why China’S Stock Market Might Defy Economic Gloom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) UBS Group AG has taken a surprising stance on China's stock market, predicting a potential 10% rise in the MSCI China over the next three to six months.



This forecast is based on expected growth and enhanced shareholder returns through buy-backs and improved governance.



The MSCI China Index, which includes 655 companies like Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group, currently holds a value of about $1.85 trillion.



China's faces significant challenges, including a sluggish property market and weak consumer spending.







Yet, UBS remains optimistic, arguing these factors won't materially impact stock performance.



They emphasize the importance of the return-on-equity (ROE) ratio, which is expected to improve, especially in emerging sectors like renewable energy and healthcare.

Profit Growth and Shareholder Returns

UBS anticipates an average profit growth of 7% for companies in the MSCI China Index in the latter half of the year.



This growth, coupled with valuation expansions, could drive the anticipated index gains. Increased stock buy-backs and dividend payouts aim to enhance shareholder value and confidence.



Over 1,500 companies in China's A-share market have announced buy-backs, signaling confidence in a sustained economic recovery.

Broader Economic Indicators

China's economic growth faces headwinds, such as a contracting manufacturing sector and a downturn in the property market.



However, there are signs of resilience . Industrial profits have shown some growth, and retail sales have increased, indicating a potential recovery in consumer confidence.



Despite these challenges, the overall economic outlook remains mixed, with ongoing deflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions adding to the uncertainty.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook

UBS's positive outlook is supported by interventions from state-related funds and favorable surprises in dividends and buy-backs from local firms.



This strategy aligns with the Chinese government's efforts to stabilize and boost capital markets through regulatory measures and reforms.



As a result, UBS has upgraded its recommendation for Chinese stocks to "Overweight," highlighting the potential for a lasting recovery despite broader economic challenges.



UBS's Contrarian Bet: Why China's Stock Market Might Defy Economic Gloom

