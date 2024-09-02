Telecom Cloud Market To Expand At 20% CAGR Through 2031 Owing To Growing Demand For 5G Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Telecom Cloud size was valued at USD 24.60 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 29.52 Billion in 2023 to USD 126.93 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The wave of digitization has also hit the shores of the telecom industry, which is projected to primarily boost the adoption of telecom cloud over the coming years. High investments in the digital transformation of telecom infrastructure and the growing deployment of 5G networks are key factors that are estimated to bolster the demand for telecom cloud in the future. Evolving consumer demands and preferences are also playing a crucial role in determining telecom cloud market development going forward.

Collaboration between telecommunication and cloud companies is projected to be a key trend over the coming years. Launch of cloud computing services by telecommunication organizations will also create new opportunities for telecom cloud providers. Reducing costs and optimizing business scope will be a top priority for telecom cloud companies in the future. Telecommunication companies are focusing on leveraging cloud offerings to optimize their business operations and maximize revenue generation as well.

Top Player's Company Profiles in Telecom Cloud Market

.Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) (US)

.Microsoft Corporation (US)

.International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US)

.Oracle Corporation (US)

.Nokia Corporation (Finland)

.Alphabet Inc. (Google) (US)

.VMware Inc. (VMware) (US)

.Intellias Ltd. (Intellias) (Ukraine)

.LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Sweden)

.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

.Rakuten Symphony (Robin) (Japan)

.ZTE Corporation (ZTE) (China)

.Juniper Networks Inc. (US)

Segments covered in Telecom Cloud Market are as follows:

.Component

oSolution, Platform, Services (Managed, Professional)

.Deployment

oPrivate, Public, Hybrid

.Cloud service model

oSoftware as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service

.Organization size

oSMEs and Large Enterprises

.NFV software

oVNFS/CNFS, NFVI

Move From Legacy Infrastructure to Cloud Helping Telcom Cloud Companies Expand Their Business Scope

The following are the key Telecom Cloud Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.CLOUDEDGE, a new solution to help telecommunication companies streamline their transition to the cloud was launched in May 2024. This solution by Alianza Inc. will help telecommunication giants manage their legacy services whilst also empowering innovation going forward.

.Back in February 2023, a leading data cloud organization called Snowflake launched its new telecom data cloud offering. The new solution helps telecommunication companies enhance their operational efficiency whilst allowing them to securely access their data and monetize it as well.

.In September 2023, a new solution that could reduce cloud operating costs by up to 40% was launched by SK Telecom Co. The new solution was based on Amazon Web Services that supports the transition from Intel and AMD processors to Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) processors which are much more efficient.

.Sylva Project was launched by the Linux Foundation (LF) Europe back in December 2022. The initiative was part of the larger global effort to push cloud adoption in the telecom industry. The project also aims at developing a new open-source framework for telecom cloud operations whilst complying with EU regulations and guidelines.

Use of cloud technologies and platforms can help telecommunication companies streamline their business operations by minimizing operational costs. From migration to new cloud setup, almost all kinds of services are gaining massive popularity in the telecommunication industry thereby creating new business scope for telecom cloud providers. The growing adoption of 5G technology will act as a key catalyst for the overall telecom cloud market growth and present new opportunities for all market players in the future.

Advancements in cloud technology and modernization efforts for the telecommunication industry are estimated to set the tone for telecom cloud market growth. Growing investments in the development of novel cloud solutions tailored for telecommunication applications will also boost revenue generation in the future. Emphasis on profit maximization will also push telecommunication companies to opt for telecom cloud solutions in the long run.

