First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulated Athlete Said Najafzade On Paralympic Victory

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulated Athlete Said Najafzade On Paralympic Victory


9/2/2024 8:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Said Najafzade on winning a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

“I congratulate athlete Said Najafzade on winning a Gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! Our athlete, who demonstrated professionalism and determination, has fulfilled the hopes of Azerbaijani fans! I sincerely congratulate the champion and wish him continued success!” the post reads.

AzerNews

