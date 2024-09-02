First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulated Athlete Said Najafzade On Paralympic Victory
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post
congratulating Azerbaijani athlete Said Najafzade on winning a gold
medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
“I congratulate athlete Said Najafzade on winning a Gold medal
at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! Our athlete, who
demonstrated professionalism and determination, has fulfilled the
hopes of Azerbaijani fans! I sincerely congratulate the champion
and wish him continued success!” the post reads.
