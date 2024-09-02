SIG716 Rifles: Know Their Specialties, Where Soldiers Can Fire Enemies Up To 600M Away!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has once again placed an order with the United States for SIG 716 assault rifles for its soldiers. The American company that manufactures the rifles, Sig Sauer, has received an order for 73,000 rifles. This high-tech weapon boasts impressive firepower, posing a significant threat to enemy nations and infiltrators.

Indian soldiers are soon to receive SIG716 assault rifles. These high-tech weapons will be arriving from the United States soon. 73,000 rifles will be delivered this time.

The SIG716 assault rifle is remarkable in itself. It can fire 685 rounds per minute without stopping.

The SIG716 rifles can target enemies up to 600 meters away. It also has the facility to mount adjustable and rear optics.

With this high-tech weapon, soldiers can target and damage spy drones and aircraft flying in the air.

India already possesses SIG716 assault rifles. With the arrival of additional weapons from US, its total number will reach 1,45,400.