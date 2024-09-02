War Update: 182 Combat Clashes Along Front Lines, Situation Most Tense In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 1, a total of 182 combat clashes took place along the front lines in Ukraine.

This is according to the AFU General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

According to updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched four missile strikes at the Ukrainian positions and populated areas using 19 missiles, as well as 71 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 91 guided air bombs. In addition, they conducted over 4,500 on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, 141 of them were with the use of MLRS.

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, near the settlements of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Buniakine, and Obody in Sumy region; Petropavlivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region; Dachne, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Selydove in Donetsk region; Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

Yesterday, Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units launched 15 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters, and also hit air defense systems of the enemy.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions; a total of seven combat clashes took place. The fighting took place near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched 16 attacks. The Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times trying to advance near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assaults by the Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked eight times near Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Maiske and Markovo. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 20 ground assaults supported by aviation near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. The enemy's attacks were the fiercest near Novohrodivka; the enemy made active use of aviation.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Heorhiivka.

According to detailed information, the enemy launched 14 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, and Makarivka in the Vremivka sector.

On August 1, no active offensive actions of the enemy were reported in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors.

In the Prydniprovske sector, two attempts by the occupiers to take up the Ukrainian positions were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted.

In the border areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy continues launching artillery attacks and air strikes on Ukrainian settlements from across the border.

T he Defense forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region.

Our forces continue to actively inflict significant losses on the enemy's manpower and equipment.

The total Russian manpower losses amounted to 1,300 as of August 1. Ukrainian troops also destroyed nine tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, ten artillery systems, an MLRS, 30 operational-tactical UAVs, 44 vehicles and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.