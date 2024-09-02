Afghanistan Futsal National Team To Face Guatemala

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan national futsal team is set to face Guatemala today in the continental five-a-side tournament.

The match is scheduled for today, Monday, September 2, in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is planned that the competition will commence at 2:00 PM local time after lunch.

According to reports, Afghanistan's national futsal team's goal in participating in these competitions is to prepare for the 2024 Futsal in Uzbekistan.

Thailand is hosting the continental five-a-side tournament, involving teams from Afghanistan, the host Thailand, Guatemala, New Zealand, and Kuwait, to prepare teams for the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.

This tournament serves as a crucial preparation stage for participating teams, providing them with valuable experience and readiness ahead of the global event.

Moreover, participation in such international competitions not only enhances the skills and strategies of the teams but also promotes the sport of futsal on a global scale, fostering greater interest and participation worldwide.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram