Tropical Storm Enteng in Philippines claims lives of 2, interrupts air traffic

(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Enteng, also known internationally as Yagi, has tragically claimed two lives in the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). The storm has caused significant disruptions, including the cancellation of flights. The council is actively verifying the extent of the storm’s impact, noting that 14 families across three villages have been affected by the severe weather conditions. The storm has also led to the collapse of two structures and triggered a landslide in the region, highlighting the severity of the situation.



In response to the storm’s impact, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed officials to provide early notices regarding work and school suspensions for the following day. The President emphasized the importance of timely communication, instructing that announcements about work and school closures should be made as early as possible, ideally before bedtime, to allow residents to plan accordingly. This measure aims to mitigate the impact of the storm on daily activities and ensure the safety of the public.



The storm has also had a considerable effect on maritime operations, leaving a significant number of passengers stranded at various ports across the country. Specifically, 739 passengers are currently stuck, with 679 stranded in Bicol and 60 in Calabarzon. The severe weather conditions have disrupted maritime travel, affecting a total of 22 ships, four motorized banca boats, and 282 rolling cargo vessels, all of which were unable to depart due to hazardous conditions.



The ongoing weather disturbances have heightened the challenges faced by the affected regions, exacerbating the situation with heavy rains and storm-induced disruptions. The authorities continue to monitor and respond to the storm’s impact, working to provide necessary support and updates to mitigate the effects on both daily life and transportation.

