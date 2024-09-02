Russians voice concern over losing main information source after Telegram founder’s arrest

(MENAFN) France’s recent arrest of Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov, has sparked significant concern in Russia about the potential blocking of the messaging app. Telegram, a crucial platform for both Kremlin supporters and critics, has emerged as a rare outlet for uncensored news and information amidst a severe crackdown on dissent. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian government has intensified its suppression of independent and Western social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). This has left Telegram as one of the few remaining channels for free expression and unfiltered news.



Telegram's status as a key source of unregulated information is underscored by its previous blockage by the Kremlin. The app was briefly banned in Russia for refusing to comply with Russian law enforcement requests, but it has since reemerged as a critical platform for disseminating news and views that are otherwise suppressed in state-controlled media. The arrest of Durov, who has been charged with failing to prevent extremist and illegal content on the platform, adds to the uncertainty surrounding Telegram's future in Russia.



Durov’s arrest, which occurred in late August, has led to fears that the platform might be shut down, depriving Russians of one of their last avenues for accessing free and independent information. Although Durov has been released on bail, he is currently prohibited from leaving France, and the Kremlin has cautioned against using the case for what it views as political persecution.



In addition to the issues in Russia, Telegram is facing scrutiny from the European Commission. The EU is investigating whether Telegram's reported number of users in Europe is accurate, which could impose stricter regulatory requirements on the platform. In Russia, Telegram channels are vital for covering topics that are otherwise tightly controlled by state media, highlighting the app’s significant role in the current media landscape.

