Massive road accident in Kyrgyzstan results in death of 7 individuals

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a tragic road accident in Kyrgyzstan resulted in the deaths of seven individuals and left six others injured, according to a press release from the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The collision involved a total of five vehicles and occurred around 4:00 PM local time (10:00 GMT) on the 51st kilometer of the Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway.



The incident began when a tire of one of the cars, traveling at high speed, exploded. This caused the vehicle to lose control and veer into the oncoming lane. The out-of-control car initially struck a minibus before colliding with several other vehicles on the road.



Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, but the accident resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The investigation into the exact cause of the tire blowout and the sequence of events leading up to the crash is ongoing, as authorities work to understand how such a catastrophic series of collisions occurred.



The accident highlights the ongoing risks associated with high-speed travel and the critical importance of vehicle maintenance to prevent such tragedies. The authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and ensure their vehicles are in good working order to avoid similar incidents in the future.

