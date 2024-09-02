2 trucks crash into passenger car in southern Brazil highway, leaving 6 dead

(MENAFN) On Friday night, a tragic highway accident in Brazil's metropolitan region of Curitiba, Paraná, resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals, according to the Federal Highway Police. The collision occurred in São José dos Pinhais, a city within the Curitiba metropolitan area, involving two trucks and a passenger car. The accident took place when a line of vehicles had slowed down, and a truck driver, unable to stop in time, collided with the car in front of him.



The impact of the collision caused the car to be forcefully pushed into another truck ahead. The chain reaction of the crash led to catastrophic consequences, with five passengers in the car and the truck driver who failed to brake tragically losing their lives. The severity of the accident has left the local community in shock and mourning.



Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, but the extent of the damage and the high impact of the collision meant that there was little they could do for the victims. The Federal Highway Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the precise causes of the accident, including potential factors such as driver error, vehicle maintenance issues, or road conditions.



This incident underscores the critical importance of road safety and the need for vigilance, particularly in high-traffic areas where vehicles frequently slow down. Authorities and local officials are emphasizing the need for improved safety measures to prevent such tragic events and protect lives on the road.

MENAFN02092024000045015839ID1108625743