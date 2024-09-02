UN allocates USD100M to address critical underfunding across 10 nations

(MENAFN) On Friday, the United Nations allocated 100 million U.S. dollars from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to address critical underfunding in humanitarian crises across 10 countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East. This significant funding boost was authorized by Joyce Msuya, the acting under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. The allocation aims to bridge gaps in emergency funding and ensure that aid reaches those in dire need.



Joyce Msuya highlighted the urgent need for this funding, noting that inadequate financial resources often prevent aid agencies from providing essential life-saving assistance. She emphasized that CERF funds serve as a last resort to prevent worsening crises and save lives when other humanitarian sources fall short. Msuya also called for increased and sustained donor support to address these chronic underfunding issues.



The funding will be distributed across several countries, with Yemen and Ethiopia receiving the largest shares due to the severe humanitarian impacts of hunger, displacement, disease, and climate disasters in these regions. Yemen will receive 20 million dollars, while Ethiopia will get 15 million dollars. In addition, Myanmar will be allocated 12 million dollars, Mali 11 million dollars, Burkina Faso 10 million dollars, and Haiti 9 million dollars. Cameroon and Mozambique will each receive 7 million dollars.



The funding package also includes support for countries affected by El Niño-induced drought and flooding, with Burundi receiving 5 million dollars and Malawi 4 million dollars. Part of this allocation will be directed towards climate-smart humanitarian actions, acknowledging the role of climate change in exacerbating humanitarian needs.

