Death rate in Bangladesh from ongoing floods climbs to 59

(MENAFN) As of late Saturday, the death toll in Bangladesh from the ongoing floods caused by heavy monsoon rains has risen to 59, according to recent reports. The Dhaka Tribune highlighted that relentless monsoon rains have been wreaking havoc across the country for nearly two weeks, causing widespread disruption and significant impacts on millions of people. The floods, driven by river overflows, have created severe conditions in various regions, with the northeastern areas of Feni and Cumilla suffering the most fatalities.



Authorities have confirmed that around 5.5 million people across 11 districts are affected by the floods, with a significant portion of the impacted population living near the Indian border. The floods have inundated large areas, leading to substantial damage and displacing countless individuals. The increasing number of deaths underscores the severity of the situation, with the majority of fatalities concentrated in the severely affected northeastern districts.



In response to the disaster, approximately 600 healthcare teams have been mobilized to provide emergency medical assistance to those in need. The extensive deployment aims to address the urgent health concerns arising from the flooding, including potential waterborne diseases and injuries. Additionally, more than 500,000 people have been relocated to 3,403 temporary shelters established to provide safety and essential services amidst the ongoing crisis.



The continuing heavy rainfall and flooding have exacerbated the humanitarian situation, prompting local and international efforts to address the immediate needs of the affected populations. The extensive damage and displacement highlight the urgent need for sustained support and effective relief measures to mitigate the impact of the disaster and aid in recovery efforts.



