Embassy REIT’s Pedal for the Planet Sees Record Participation with Over 2000 Cyclists at Embassy Manyata, Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, India, September 1, 2024

Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, successfully concluded the 9th edition of its flagship cyclothon, Embassy Pedal for the Planet, at Embassy Manyata. This year’s event saw a record turnout of over 2,000 cyclists, doubling participation from the previous year and reinforcing the cause of sustainability, healthy living, and community engagement.



Embassy Manyata, one of India’s largest office parks and home to over 100,000 employees, served as the perfect venue for this event. Spanning over 120 acres, the park is renowned for its world-class amenities, excellent connectivity, and a strong tenant base, making it an ideal setting for community-driven initiatives like this.



Aravind Maiya, Chief Executive Officer, Embassy REIT, said,



“We are thrilled by the extraordinary response from our occupiers and participants. With double the registrations compared to last year, Pedal for the Planet has evolved into a city-wide celebration that champions eco-friendly commuting and holistic living. Our priority is to foster engagement within our office parks through various such initiatives, and the remarkable turnout this year is testament to the growing community spirit.”



The 2024 edition of Pedal for the Planet featured four race categories tailored to all ages and skill levels:



• 30 km Pro-Elite Ride: For seasoned athletes

• 25 km Amateur Ride: Open to cycling enthusiasts

• 15 km Fun Ride: Designed for casual riders

• 1 km Kids Fun Ride: For young children



Continuing its commitment to environmental responsibility, Pedal for the Planet implemented various sustainable practices, including tree planting for every registration, a no single-use plastic policy, and comprehensive waste management efforts. Additionally, all proceeds from the event were donated to non-profit initiatives supporting the education of underprivileged children and the transformation of local schools.









