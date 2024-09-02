Starlink Refuses To Block Access To X In Brazil, Defying Court Order

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Starlink, led by Elon Musk, has declared to Brazil's watchdog Anatel its refusal to block access to the social X, formerly Twitter.



This statement was made public on September 1, 2024. Despite a Supreme Court directive , Starlink won't act until its frozen assets are released.



Carlos Baigorri, Anatel's president, conveyed this information on TV Globo and confirmed it to local media.



He also mentioned that Starlink had informed Justice Moraes' office of its decision, suggesting that the justice take whatever step he deems appropriate next.



This situation is part of a larger conflict that began on August 17. On that day, Starlink announced it would close its Brazil office, citing oppressive legal demands from Moraes.







These demands included blocking certain profiles that were accused of spreading "anti-democratic" messages or hate speech.



Starlink's refusal to comply has escalated tensions. Justice Moraes has responded by increasing fines and setting strict deadlines for compliance, which has further complicated the situation.



As Brazil's leading satellite internet provider, Starlink plays a crucial role. It holds 42% of the market, serving 215,000 clients, including schools, government buildings, and remote Amazon communities.



Its operations, authorized since 2022, rely on satellites orbiting just 550 km from Earth.



This proximity enables faster data transfer and lower latency than satellites 35,000 km away.



The legal battle affects internet access and may set a precedent for tech companies under national laws.



It may also influence how these companies handle online content and user rights.



This case underscores the need for clear legal standards and ongoing dialogue in the governance of global internet services.

MENAFN02092024007421016031ID1108625659