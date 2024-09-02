stc organizes gathering for female photographers to empower local entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait 2 September 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, organized its first gathering for Kuwaiti female photographers coinciding with ‘World Photography Day’, with a workshop conducted by Kuwaiti photographer, Haya Buqammaz. The event serves as an additional corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative organized by stc under the umbrella of its ‘weyak’ initiative to support young talented members of the community.

The event took place at Teta’s Restaurant in Kuwait, bringing together 45 talented female photographers to discuss various styles of capturing photographs. The gathering served as a platform for the photographers to exchange experiences, share their creative visions, and connect with the broader photography community. Throughout the event, attendees engaged in lively discussions about emerging trends in photography, the role of female photographers in Kuwait, and the impact of social media in sharing content.

A highlight of the event was the workshop conducted by Buqammaz, who provided the attendees with valuable insights and practical tips on enhancing their photography skills. The workshop covered various aspects of photography, focusing on techniques that can help attendees elevate the quality of their work. To commemorate the occasion, stc also distributed gifts to all attendees as a token of appreciation for their passion in photography and what they present to the community.

Commenting on the workshop, Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “Organizing this unique gathering and recognizing females as part of the ‘World Photography Day’ reflects our commitment to empowering the younger generation by providing them with platforms to pursue their passions. stc being a pioneer in digital transformation supports any skill that upgrades and enhances digital marketing. The gathering enabled local female photographers to celebrate the art of photography while also reinforcing the importance of community and shared learning.”

AlJasem added, “stc recognized the importance of organizing this gathering with local photographers, as photography has become an essential skill in content creation. Considering the popular use of social media channels as critical marketing tools on both the individual and corporate levels, high-quality content has become a core component of digital marketing. Having said that, stc will continue to seek innovative ways to engage with our community and show support to young talents.”

AlJasem concluded, “On behalf of stc, I would like to thank Haya Buqammaz and all the female photographers that attended the gathering. It is initiatives like these that serve as part of our broader strategy to create a positive impact in society by offering educational and empowering experiences, especially in the field of technology. We are proud to support these talented female photographers and look forwards to organizing similar events in the near future.”





