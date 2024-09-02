(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (01 September 2024): For the first time ever, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™ is making its way to Abu Dhabi! Designed with thrill seekers firmly in mind, the Etihad Arena will play host to three electrifying performances that bring several of the most fierce fan-favourite trucks to life under the glow of dazzling lights from November 8th to 10th. Featuring some of the most terrifying and exhilarating trucks around, this is the perfect place to enjoy an extra dose of adrenaline-fueled fun.



This year’s lineup is nothing short of spectacular, featuring everything from fire-breathing powerhouses to terrifying beasts it is sure to entertain and excite the audience from start to finish. These larger-than-life trucks promise performances that will captivate automotive enthusiasts of all ages during an eye-opening phenomenon of sheer power and brutality.



Check out some of the trucks on show below:



Gunkster







Covered in oozing, slimy green sludge, this menacing truck looks like it crawled straight out of a monster movie. With a fearsome presence and an unstoppable force, Gunkster pulverises everything in its wake, making sure no one dares to get too close.



Mega Wrex







With razor-sharp teeth and powerful claws jutting out from its sides, this dino-inspired beast is built to terrify and dominate. Mega Wrex charges through the arena, ready to chomp down on anything that stands in its way, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Bigfoot







Dominating the track with massive wheels and unmatched levels of sheer force, this towering red powerhouse delivers unstoppable energy with every thunderous move.



Boneshaker







Black as night with a chilling skull on its roof, this monster truck is terrifyingly fast and packs an incredible punch, roaring through the course with fearsome speed.



HW 5 Alarm







This menacing red and yellow juggernaut storms through like a blazing inferno on a mission, crushing everything in its wake with terrifying power and determination.



Tiger Shark





Sleek and nimble with the ferocity of the ocean’s top predator, this finned beast leaps through the air and strikes with unrelenting force, leaving nothing behind in its wake.



Don’t miss your chance to see these mighty trucks in action and book your tickets now at to be part of the most thrilling monster truck event to ever hit Abu Dhabi. Make sure to secure your spot early and get ready to witness the jaw-dropping power of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™!



When: November 8th to 10th

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

What: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks LiveTM Glow PartyTM

Price: Starting from AED160 per person





