Decode: New Digital Forensics And Investigations Company Launched

(MENAFN- Pressat) Decode Forensics and Investigations Launches in London to Enhance Data Utilisation in Commercial Disputes.

Drawing on extensive expertise from the UK Intelligence sector, public regulatory bodies, and private sector cybersecurity, Decode Forensics and Investigations has officially opened its doors in London.

Founded by former leaders and experts from Marclay Associates, Decode provides comprehensive services tailored to law firms and strategic partners, integrating forensic analysis, data investigations, and e-discovery into a unified solution.

James McDowell, Partner at Decode, stated,“We have drawn from years of experience in the forensic and investigative fields to create a solution that we believe more accurately meets our clients' needs. The industry is often fragmented, with law firms and partners struggling to consolidate services that are naturally interconnected. At Decode, our mission is to deliver a client-focused service that adopts a modern, efficient, and engaged approach to identifying preserving and managing digital artefacts in the context of complex litigations and disputes.”

Jake Hockley, Partner and Marclay founder, added,“Our experiences at Marclay taught us that clients don't need generic, costly technical solutions, but rather expertise that helps them navigate the intricate technical landscapes inherent in complex cases. We have continued this philosophy at Decode. While our technology stack is essential, our true value lies in our approach to assisting clients in identifying, preserving, and analysing the critical information necessary to achieve success.”

With the growing reliance on vast datasets in commercial disputes, Decode's leadership highlights the company's capacity to guide clients through these challenges, providing significant efficiencies and cost savings across the digital forensics and e-discovery landscape.

For more information, please contact:

James McDowell

Partner

Decode Forensics

Email:

Website:




