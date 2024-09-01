Israel Finds 6 Hostages Dead In Gaza, Netanyahu Denies Ceasefire For Polio Vaccination

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli announced Sunday that they found six bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza, which sparked anger in Israel amidst escalating demands to conclude an agreement that guarantees their return alive.





Izzat Al-Rishq, a senior leader in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), blamed Israel for the deaths of hostages in the Gaza Strip.“The occupation insists on continuing the genocide and evading a ceasefire agreement,” adding that the US administration was also responsible“due to its bias and support to the Israeli aggression.”





Rishq stated:“US President Biden must stop supporting the occupation with money and weapons and pressure the occupation to end its aggression immediately if he is concerned about the lives of prisoners and detainees,” stressing that Hamas was more concerned than Biden about the lives of the prisoners, which is why it agreed to his proposal and the Security Council resolution, while Netanyahu rejected them to obstruct reaching an agreement and preserve his authority.





Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Sunday the launch of a polio vaccination campaign in the central Gaza Strip governorate, to be extended to all areas of the Strip in the coming days. The agency said,“The vaccination campaign is in a race against time to reach more than 600,000 children in the Strip in the coming days.”





In the meantime, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister denied on Saturday, media reports about a general ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to vaccinate Palestinian children against polio, despite the World Health Organization's statement about a series of“humanitarian truces.”





Also on Sunday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation forces committed 3 massacres against civilians in the Strip during the past 24 hours, of which 47 were killed and 94 were injured in hospitals, bringing the toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza to 40,738 dead and 94,154 injured since 7 October 2023.