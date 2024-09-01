Drawn To Feel Explores The Power Of Contemplation & Self-Expression

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Book Where Creativity Meets the Philosophical Questions of Life & Death

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drawn to Feel by Irish A.D. takes the reader on a journey of self-expression through piecing together elements of spiritual existence, loss, love, and creative expression. Drawn to Feel brings forth the author's personal experiences of loss that shaped a path for deeper contemplation to understand the purpose of existence.Loss is one of many themes of life that everyone experiences in one way or another at some point in our lives, yet it is not as acknowledged as it should be for the profound power it carries in reshaping us. Drawn to Feel encourages“this call of the emotion” to be felt, experienced, because through that we meet a deeper part of ourselves and others. It allows life to discover its greater meaning and purpose that can get lost in the day-to-day rush of life where emotion is often hidden, pushed to the side, or overlooked.The book is divided into three sections: Thoughts Anyone, Poetic Desire, and A Creative Note. The first section has 27 quotes, the second section has 27 poems, and the last section has 5 short-prose-like stories. Each quote, poem, and creative story is enhanced by the author's narration describing the journey and thought process behind each piece.Drawn to Feel carries a complete story within itself, yet it carries the possibility for infinite continuation. The topics discussed open up many doors for creative and philosophical contemplation, but it does so in a gentle, non-directive way that allows the reader to find their own completion to the ideas the book provokes.As a creative product, Drawn to Feel uses language to invoke imagination by touching the depth of feelings in an individual.“Only when my dreams broke, I awakened” is a brief example of how creative language is drawing parallels between a daily human function of sleeping, dreaming, and waking to the struggle of the human experience where hopes and wishes shatter leaving us more aware of ourselves in the long-run.The book highlights that we all carry powers within us that are fuelled by our creative essence, and we can discover these possibilities within us. Creativity is not owned by anyone, or reserved for a few, it is the essence of life, it is“one in all, and all in one." Irish A.D. states, "Creativity and spiritual experiences are tied in with the human experiences of love and loss to bring awareness to the potential and power humans carry.." The book encourages tapping into this power and reaching for those creative heights that are uniquely in our individual lives.Final thoughts on Drawn to Feel will seem to do an injustice to the book if not expressed creatively. To honor the theme of creativity in this book, highlighting the first quote,“Wherever I go, I carry myself,” is essential. A carrying of one-self implies inescapability from one lens, while unification from another, leaving us with the contemplating thought, The book can be purchased at Amazon .

