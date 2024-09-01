Guyana’S Economic Boom: Oil-Driven Growth Surpasses Expectations In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Guyana, a small South American nation, is experiencing an unprecedented economic boom. Its rapidly expanding oil sector drives this growth.



Recently, President Irfaan Al announced a significant upward revision of the country's annual growth forecast for 2024.



He increased it from 34.8% to an astounding 42.8%. The president cited accelerated investments from both public and private sectors as the reason.

Record-Breaking Growth

In the first half of 2024, Guyana's expanded by a remarkable 49.7%. The oil sector accounted for 67% of this growth.







This continues a trend of extraordinary economic expansion that began in 2020. Here's a breakdown of Guyana's growth in recent years:







2020: 43.5% growth



2021: 20.1% growth



2022: 62.3% growth

2023: 33% growth







2023: 380,000 barrels per day



2024: 640,000 barrels per day (projected)

2027: 1.2 million barrels per day (targeted)



Oil Production SurgeGuyana's economic transformation stems primarily from its burgeoning oil industry. In the first six months of 2024, the country produced an estimated 113.5 million barrels of oil.Experts expect this rapid increase in production to continue. Here's a look at Guyana's oil production trajectory:Additionally, the oil sector alone is projected to grow by 56.4% in 2024.Global SignificanceGuyana's rise in the oil industry is reshaping its global economic standing. By 2027, Guyana will likely pump more crude oil per person than Saudi Arabia or Kuwait.It's on track to surpass Venezuela as South America's second-largest oil producer, after Brazil.Experts project Guyana to be among the world's 15 largest oil-producing countries by the mid-2030s.Economic Diversification and ChallengesWhile oil dominates Guyana's economic growth, the non-oil sector also showed significant expansion.It grew by 12.6% in the first half of 2024. However, the country faces challenges in other industries.Sugar cane production plummeted by 60% in the first half of 2024 due to prolonged drought.Meanwhile, the government is implementing a Low Carbon Development Strategy to balance oil exploitation with environmental conservation.Future Projections and ConsiderationsThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts Guyana's economy will grow by 38.4% in 2023.They expect it to average around 20% annually through 2028. S&P Global projects Guyana's oil production to reach 632,000 barrels per day in 2024.This could lead to higher government revenues than initially forecast. However, concerns persist about equitable distribution of oil wealth and the risk of "Dutch disease".This refers to the potential for oil-driven growth to suppress activity in other economic sectors.As Guyana navigates this extraordinary growth period, it faces significant challenges. It must balance economic development with sustainable practices.Also, it needs to ensure equitable distribution of wealth. These factors remain critical for the nation's future.