Prague Hosts“COP 29 And Green Horizons: Navigating Climate Change” Conference
A panel titled "COP 29 and Green Horizons: Navigating Climate
Change" was organized by the AIR Center in partnership with GLOBSEC
2024 in Prague, Azernews reports.
Moderated by Sofiia Shevchuk, the founder of the VONA & The Tide
and GLOBSEC Young Leader 2024, the panel highlighted the importance
of urgent actions against climate fluctuations and the
inevitability of regional synergies in order to tackle the
undesirable scenarios worldwide. Deputy Minister of energy of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and Chief Executive Officer of COP29, Elnur
Soltanov, briefed the audience about negotiation and action tracks,
as well as the works implemented by Azerbaijan so far. He said that
creating synergies between negotiating and action items is of
crucial importance. Speaking about the 14 proposals, he said that 3
of the issues out of them will be about finance, and 4 or 5 points
will address the energy, cleaning, and green transition issues.
Soltanov also underscored that this year's COP 29 will be the
time for truce: "We also have a COP truce idea. We will be making a
call on everybody to observe a ceasefire. Because even an hour of
ceasefire is important for us. Wars are the major source of
greenhouse emissions."
He also noted that water shortages are more alarming compared to
heatwaves, wildfires, which have knock-on effects on agriculture,
food systems and tourism.
Regarding the engagement strategy, he said that Azerbaijan is
working with all the parties on the bilateral, trilateral, and
multilateral levels, as well as the governments and international
organizations. Highlighting the role of finances in dealing with
climate change, he said that without the basic means, the entire
climate architecture can collapse. Thus, active interaction between
developed and developing states must be carried out.
