Russians Hit Infrastructure Facility In Sumy Region, Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of September 1, Russian troops targeted an infrastructure facility in Sumy region injuring civilians.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"On the afternoon of September 1, the enemy launched an airstrike on the infrastructure facility in Sumy community (3 explosions were recorded). By now, casualties have been reported. All the relevant services are working on the site," the message says.
It is noted that medical aid is currently being provided and the clean-up operation is underway.
Read also: Russians hit energy facility
in Kharkiv
As reported earlier, almost 22,000 people have already been evacuated from the settlements of Sumy region.
MENAFN01092024000193011044ID1108624420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.