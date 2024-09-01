Russians Hit Infrastructure Facility In Sumy Region, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of September 1, Russian targeted an infrastructure facility in Sumy region injuring civilians.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"On the afternoon of September 1, the enemy launched an on the infrastructure facility in Sumy community (3 explosions were recorded). By now, casualties have been reported. All the relevant services are working on the site," the message says.

It is noted that medical aid is currently being provided and the clean-up operation is underway.

As reported earlier, almost 22,000 people have already been evacuated from the settlements of Sumy region.