Union Cycliste Internationale 15Th Tour Of Hainan Concludes In Sanya, Aaron Murray Gate Wins The Champion

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Chen Yiling, Hainan International Center, China

On August 31, the Union Cycliste Internationale(UCI) 15th Tour of Hainan 2024 reached its conclusion in Sanya, Hainan, China. Ultimately, Aaron Murray Gate from the BURGOS-BH team emerged as the winner of the tour.







(Aaron Murray Gate, Winner of 15th Tour of Hainan 2024, photo by Mao Zehao)

In addition to winning the overall championship, Aaron Murray Gate was also the winner of the third and fourth stages of the Tour of Hainan.

“I came from the Olympic Games racing on the Velodrome a few weeks ago, and it was good that I was still able to perform well in the high humidity and temperature, because it's quite a different climate to where I've come from in Europe.”Gate said.







(Aaron Murray Gate being interviewed by HIMC, photo by Mao Zehao)

The race route for this year's Tour of Hainan spanned 810.5 kilometers, winding through Qionghai, Lingshui, Wuzhishan, Changjiang, Sanya, and 11 other cities and counties in Hainan. The route highlighted the island's tourism resources by setting key points along the course that showcased Hainan's natural scenery. This design allowed competitors and spectators to experience Hainan's unique natural beauty and cultural landscape during the race. Notably, the section involving the island's tourism highway extended over 150 kilometers.







(Riders cross through the farmlands of Qionghai, photo by Mao Zehao)







The race teams riding across Wanning Zhengmenling Bridge on the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway, photo by Mao Zehao)

A prize of 300,000 USD was available for the tour. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) appointed Wayne Pomario from Canada as the Chief Referee. Teams from 14 countries participated, including the WorldTour-level Astana Pro Team and several high-level teams from traditional cycling powerhouses such as Italy, France, and the Netherlands.







(In the fifth stage, riders are about to reach the finish line, photo by Mao Zehao)







(Riders cooling down and chatting after the race, photo by Mao Zehao)

As an internationally renowned sports event, the Tour of Hainan, with its high level of competition and broad international influence, has attracted a large number of domestic and foreign tourists, as well as much attention to Hainan. This has directly boosted consumption in various sectors such as tourism, dining, accommodation, and transportation. Events like the“Tour of Hainan Cycling Fan Night” not only enrich the cultural experience of tourists but also inspire more potential cycling enthusiasts to join cycling teams, thereby driving the growth of related industries and consumption.







(Tour of Hainan Cycling Fan Nigh, photo by Zhang Tongzhui)

In 2007, the tour's status was elevated to a Continental 2.1 level race, successfully entering the ranks of high-level international cycling competitions. In 2008, the Tour of Hainan achieved a truly complete island circuit for the first time, covering all 18 city and county areas of Hainan, thus further enhancing the race's visibility and influence. By 2009, the Tour of Hainan became an Asia top-level 2.HC continental race, marking its leading position in China and across Asia.







(Riders during the race, photo by Zhang Tongzhui)

In 2023, the Tour of Hainan was upgraded to a UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) 2.Pro level race, following UCI international rules, thus making it the first top-tier international sporting event held in Hainan since the establishment of the Free Trade Port.







(After completing a stage of the race, photo by Mao Zehao)

As the Tour of Hainan continues to expand in scale and grow in influence, it has become a shining emblem of Chinese cycling.