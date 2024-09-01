Qatar Strongly Condemns Ongoing Israeli Onslaught On Jenin
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the city of Jenin and its refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens.
It considers it an extension of the continuous heinous and horrific crimes of the Occupation in the Gaza Strip, and a flagrant violation of international Legitimacy resolutions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the need for the international community to urgently provide the Palestinian people with the necessary protection and to hold Israel accountable for its brutal crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, along with obliging it to stop its blatant violations of international humanitarian law and to compel it to respect international conventions.
The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including establishing their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
MENAFN01092024000063011010ID1108624264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.