Mob Storms, Ransacks & Loots Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall In Pakistan On Opening Day; Videos Go Viral (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The opening of a clothing accessories and homeware brands shop at a mall in Pakistan's Karachi turned completely chaotic when a massive crowd stormed the building before looting and vandalising the property.

As per local reports, a large number of baton-wielding individuals

rushed to the mall to avail heavy discount after coming across the ad about the opening of the store.

Shocking videos from the scene, absolute embarassment, went on social media, clearing shows the mob looting the shop and taking away branded clothes with them.

Take a look

The incident took place in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar. According to reports, the opening of the shop was publicised and advertised through social media to attract large number of people.

Social media is abuzz with videos that show hundreds of people breaking into the building while the mall staff inside helplessly see the unruly mob damaging the property.

All the videos showed the entire building was vandalised with clothes lying on the floor, surrounded by shattered glass. People were even seen filming themselves while they looted the store.