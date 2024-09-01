Northland Fence: Redefining the Fence Installation industry with In-House Expertise and Integrity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

4' Ornamental Steel Fence

In Stock Vinyl Privacy Fence

Steel Pipe in stock ready for shipping

Khaki Vinyl Privacy Fence

Northland Fence: Redefining the Fence Installation with In-House Expertise and Integrity

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northland Fence, a leading name in residential fence installation, is making waves in the industry with its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. As the company prepares to meet potential bankers and partners at an upcoming conference, Northland Fence is proud to highlight its unique business model that sets it apart from competitors.

Unlike many other companies in the fencing industry, Northland Fence prioritizes building and maintaining highly skilled, in-house fence installation crews. This approach ensures that every project meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and quality. By investing in our own team rather than relying on subcontractors, we maintain full control over the installation process, resulting in a superior product and a more seamless customer experience.

"Our success is rooted in our commitment to procedures and quality control," says Kaya Quinn, Managing Director of Northland Fence. "We believe that the best way to deliver consistent, high-quality results is to invest in our people. Our in-house crews are highly trained and dedicated to upholding the standards that have made Northland Fence a trusted name in the community."

This dedication to excellence also means Northland Fence is prepared to take on outside companies attempting to encroach on its market share. In a landscape increasingly filled with franchises and companies pushing quick-fix solutions, Northland Fence stands firm against what it sees as "snake oil vendors" who prioritize profits over quality.

"As the market becomes more crowded, we are determined to distinguish ourselves by adhering to our core values," Quinn continues. "We refuse to cut corners or compromise on the quality of our work, and we won't let our customers fall victim to inferior products or services."

Northland Fence's strategy has proven successful, as evidenced by the company's growth and strong customer loyalty. The company offers a range of fencing options, including ornamental steel, vinyl privacy, and black chain link fences, all backed by a 10-year no-hassle warranty. This commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has solidified Northland Fence's reputation as the go-to provider for reliable, durable, and attractive fencing solutions in the region.

As the company looks to the future, Northland Fence is eager to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities that align with its mission and values. "We're excited about the potential for growth and collaboration," says Quinn. "We believe there is a great opportunity to expand our reach and continue setting the standard for quality and reliability in the fencing industry."

About Northland Fence

Founded with a vision of providing exceptional fencing solutions and unparalleled customer service, Northland Fence has grown to become a leader in the residential fence installation industry. With a focus on in-house expertise and a commitment to quality, Northland Fence offers a range of fencing options designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, visit

