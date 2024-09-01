Indian authorities divert domestic flight to airport in Maharashtra following bomb threat

(MENAFN) On Sunday, authorities in India diverted a domestic flight to an airport in Maharashtra following a bomb threat. The flight, operated by IndiGo, was traveling from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana when a bomb threat message was discovered inside the aircraft. As a precautionary measure, the plane was redirected to Nagpur in Maharashtra, where all passengers and crew members were safely deboarded.



Once the aircraft arrived at Nagpur, a thorough inspection was carried out by the quick response team. Fortunately, the inspection did not uncover any suspicious items or threats within the plane. This incident is part of a troubling trend of hoax bomb threats that have recently targeted various locations in India, including schools, airports, shopping malls, and hospitals.



In response to the increasing frequency of such threats, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security in India proposed a significant new measure in June. They suggested implementing a five-year flying ban on individuals who issue false bomb threats, aiming to deter such malicious actions and enhance aviation security.



The authorities continue to address and investigate these threats to ensure the safety and security of both passengers and aviation operations. The measures taken reflect a broader effort to combat the growing issue of hoax threats that disrupt daily life and cause unnecessary alarm.

