'Champ' Unveiled: Tabor And Rossi's Film Captures Stunning Discovery Of America's Loch Ness With Drone

Groundbreaking drone footage offers new insights into Lake Champlain's legendary "Champ," reigniting interest in the elusive creature's existence.

- Richard RossiBULWAGGA BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For over fifty years, New York native Kelly Tabor has searched for "Champ," the legendary lake monster, rumored to live and lurk in the murky waters of Lake Champlain.Summers were spent at her family's lakeside cabin, looking for Champ. But Champ never showed.Until now.The intrigue surrounding Lake Champlain's elusive creature continues to grow following the recent release of drone-footage captured by Tabor and Richard Rossi, her lifelong friend since school days. While producing their highly-anticipated indie-movie, "Lucy and the Lake Monster," loosely based on Tabor's childhood, they spotted in their drone footage what appears to be a large animal swimming in the lake (bottom right of screen). As the buzz from initial media coverage reverberates through headlines, the duo is eager to share a deeper glimpse into the technology and experience behind their groundbreaking discovery.The Tabor-Rossi Champ footage, captured by their DP's drone, has been hailed as the most compelling evidence in decades for the existence of a plesiosaur-like species in Lake Champlain, which borders New York and Vermont. This opinion is further supported by a preliminary scientific evaluation that paves the way for a deeper understanding of what lies beneath the surface of this iconic lake.Deconstructing the Drone FootageThe precision of drone technology played a pivotal role in capturing five exhilarating minutes of footage that not only highlights the beauty of Bulwagga Bay but also frames the enigma of Champ. The drone allowed for a marked improvement over the famous Mansi photograph of 1977. With the inclusion of a boat and verifiable geographic coordinates provided by eyewitnesses, the footage enables scientists and enthusiasts alike to scale and analyze the potential dimensions and anatomy of the creature in ways that were previously impossible."The ability of drones to capture imagery from above offers us a unique perspective-one that has the potential to ask new questions and reveal new insights into the mysteries of Lake Champlain," said Rossi. "This isn't just about capturing footage; it's about using technology to foster a genuine scientific inquiry."Expert AnalysisAs excitement builds around the footage, Tabor and Rossi are collaborating with specialists to conduct rigorous tests and analysis of the footage. The scientific community is being engaged with the findings, which will be further disseminated in an academic article slated for peer review in the coming year. The emphasis will be on morphological assessments that could provide important information aligning the characteristics observed in the footage with those of known plesiosaur anatomy.Tabor shared her thoughts on the experience: "Having the opportunity to capture this footage was surreal. It felt like stepping into the pages of a legend. We spent hours editing and reviewing footage, and in that moment, when the drone captured something extraordinary, it became a blur of excitement. It's a moment I'll cherish forever."As the premiere of "Lucy and the Lake Monster" approaches in September, Tabor and Rossi invite everyone intrigued by the prospect of Champ to join in the conversation. Enthusiasts and skeptics alike can look forward to screenings of the film, updates on scientific evaluations, and upcoming events intended to bring the legend of Champ to life.The footage has gone viral, with thousands of views and various versions posted on YouTube and Reddit by cryptozoology aficionados, zooming in on the Champ image and highlighting, discussing, and analyzing the Tabor-Rossi footage.Some have compared the impact of the Tabor-Rossi footage to the Patterson–Gimlin Bigfoot film, shot in 1967 in Northern California, that has since been subjected to many attempts to authenticate or debunk it..You can follow their journey on social media and stay tuned for details on screenings and discussions that will dive deeper into this ongoing phenomenon. For updates, visit .About "Lucy and the Lake Monster""Lucy and the Lake Monster" is an imaginative new film that not only entertains but also celebrates the folklore surrounding Lake Champlain. The film interweaves adventure, mystery, and the fragile coexistence of human life and mythic creatures. It is based on the bestselling book about an orphan girl and her grandfather looking for the lake monster, Champ.Upcoming ScreeningsSeptember 8, Plattsburgh, New YorkSeptember 12, Middlebury, VermontOctober 19, Buffalo, New York

Tabor-Rossi Champ Drone Footage

