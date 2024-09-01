Olympique Marseille acquires Neal Maupay on season-long loan deal
(MENAFN) On Friday, Olympique Marseille announced the acquisition of Everton striker Neal Maupay on a season-long loan deal, with the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season. The move follows a successful medical examination, and Maupay’s addition is anticipated to bolster Marseille’s attacking lineup for the 2024-25 campaign.
Maupay, who began his professional journey with OGC Nice in 2012, made a significant mark by becoming the fourth youngest player in the history of French Ligue 1 to make a professional appearance, debuting at just 16 years and 32 days old. His early promise was further highlighted when he scored his first Ligue 1 goal shortly thereafter, making him the second youngest goal scorer in the league’s history.
Throughout his career, Maupay has played for several notable clubs, including OGC Nice, Saint-Étienne, Brentford, and Brighton. His diverse experience across various leagues has contributed to his development as a proficient forward, known for his goal-scoring ability and tactical versatility.
During his stint at Everton, the 28-year-old forward scored one goal and provided two assists in 32 appearances. His move to Marseille offers him a fresh opportunity to make an impact in Ligue 1, where he will aim to leverage his experience and skills to contribute significantly to Marseille’s success this season.
