Scott McTominay completes permanent transfer from Manchester United to Napoli

(MENAFN) Scott McTominay has completed a permanent transfer from Manchester United to Napoli, as announced on Friday. The Scottish midfielder, who joined Manchester United’s Academy and made his debut under José Mourinho in 2017, has accumulated 255 appearances for the senior team. United's statement highlighted McTominay's significant contributions, noting his dedication and the respect he earned from various managers throughout his time at the club.



During his tenure at Manchester United, McTominay was instrumental in securing several trophies, including the 2024 English FA Cup and the 2023 English League Cup. His commitment to the team was evident in his performances, making him one of the standout players in recent years. In addition to his club success, McTominay has been a valuable asset for Scotland, scoring nine goals in 52 international matches.



The move to Napoli marks a new chapter for McTominay as he reunites with former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku, who recently completed his own transfer from Chelsea to the Italian club. The partnership is expected to strengthen Napoli's midfield as they look to build on their recent successes.



Details regarding the length and financial terms of McTominay’s contract with Napoli have not been disclosed. This transfer represents a significant shift for the midfielder, who now embarks on a new journey in Serie A with the ambitious Italian side.

MENAFN01092024000045015839ID1108624032