Egypt Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On West Bank, Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Egypt has issued on Sunday a strong condemnation of the ongoing Israeli military assaults in the West and Gaza, and warned against the Israeli occupation's escalating military operations and the adoption of scorched-earth policy.

In a statement released by the of Foreign Affairs, Egypt has expressed deep concern over Israel's persistent efforts to widen conflicts in Palestinian territories, particularly in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The statement criticized the excessive use of military force, illegal killings, demolition of civilian infrastructure, and widespread arrests, including acts of torture.

The statement reiterated Egypt's warning about the dangers of the scorched-earth policy, which threatened to undermine the foundations of a future Palestinian state and destroy any remaining hope for the Palestinians to reclaim their legitimate rights and establish an independent state within the June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty emphasized the urgent need to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza without obstruction from the Israeli occupations forces.

During a meeting with Sigrid Kaag, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Dr. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting UN efforts to deliver aid and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Foreign Minister also expressed concern over the potential for increased violence in the West Bank, urging Israel to de-escalate tensions and fulfill its responsibilities as an occupying power by protecting the rights of Palestinians rather than perpetuating violence through killings, arrests, and other human rights violations.

On her part, Kaag highlighted the challenges faced by the UN in delivering humanitarian aid due to the ongoing military operations and deteriorating security conditions in Gaza, and expressed her appreciation for Egypt's support and stressed the importance of continued cooperation to ensure that humanitarian aid delivery.

Egypt called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take decisive action against the Israeli occupation's illegal practices, ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people and holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its actions in the occupied territories. (end)

