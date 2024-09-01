(MENAFN) In a recent statement, the European Union’s top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, explained that the European Union does not have a unified policy regarding the use of long-range strikes by Ukraine against targets in Russia. The decision on whether Ukrainian forces can use Western-supplied weapons for such strikes remains with individual member states, according to Borrell.



During an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers held in Brussels on Thursday, Borrell addressed the ongoing debate over Ukraine's use of Western military aid. The issue has been a point of contention, with Ukraine arguing that the current restrictions on using donated weapons for long-range attacks are hindering its military progress.



Borrell elaborated that European Union member states prefer to make decisions on the use of their military aid independently rather than delegating this authority to a central European Union policy. "Member states want to keep it as a national decision, and each one will take the decision that they consider appropriate," he stated. This approach means that while some European Union countries are supplying arms to Ukraine, their involvement in the policy-setting process is limited, with the supplying nations wishing to control how their equipment is utilized.



The issue of long-range strikes was prominently discussed at the meeting, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba advocating for the removal of restrictions on the range of weapons provided to his country. Kuleba also voiced concerns over delays in the delivery of promised arms, suggesting that Ukraine's lack of success on the battlefield should not be blamed solely on Kiev.



“If they are not taken, don’t complain on Ukraine, complain on yourself,” Kuleba asserted. He argued that the success of Russia in the conflict hinges on the willingness of Western partners to make decisive and bold policy choices.



In his comments, Borrell expressed support for the notion that there should be fewer restrictions on Ukrainian military actions. However, he acknowledged that the decision-making process remains decentralized, reflecting the diverse policies and strategic interests of European Union member states.



The discussion highlights the complexities of coordinating international support for Ukraine while navigating the varied priorities and policies of individual European Union countries.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623941