Hungarian Foreign Minister meets Gazprom CEO amid EU tensions

(MENAFN) On Friday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto disclosed that he had conducted discussions in Russia on "energy security" with Alexei Miller, the CEO of the state-controlled oil and giant Gazprom. This meeting could heighten tensions between Hungary and Brussels, as Hungary remains the sole EU member maintaining close relations with Moscow since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. Hungary continues to rely heavily on Russian natural gas, which is essential for its security.



In a Facebook post, Szijjarto emphasized the importance of Russian gas for Hungary, stating that without it, the country's energy security could not be assured. He framed the issue as one of practical necessity rather than ideology, highlighting the significant role of Russian cooperation in meeting Hungary's energy needs. The majority of Hungary's gas is imported through the TurkStream pipeline, which runs from the Black Sea, and continues through the Balkan Stream network via Bulgaria and Serbia. Additionally, a portion of the gas is transported through a pipeline that crosses Ukraine, although Ukraine has recently announced its decision not to renew the transit contract with Russia, which expires at the end of the year. Furthermore, Ukraine's blockade of oil supplies from Russia’s Lukoil group, which constitutes about a third of Hungary's oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline, adds to the complexities of Hungary's energy situation.



MENAFN01092024000045015682ID1108623937