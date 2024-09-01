Media reports Taliban prohibiting MMA

(MENAFN) The has enacted a ban on mixed martial arts (MMA) in Afghanistan, declaring that the violates Islamic principles and poses significant risks of injury and death. This decision, announced this week, comes from the responsible for promoting virtue and preventing vice, which has scrutinized MMA's alignment with Islamic law.



The ban was confirmed by Atal Mashwani, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s sports department, who told The Telegraph that MMA’s nature as a “free fighting game” makes it incompatible with the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic values. Mashwani emphasized that the sport’s inherent violence was a primary factor in the prohibition, citing safety concerns associated with the high risk of serious injury.



Athletes previously involved in MMA have been advised to transition to alternative sports of their choosing. Mashwani noted that the Taliban's decision followed a thorough review of MMA’s adherence to Islamic guidelines. The spokesman also mentioned that Afghan sports authorities lacked comprehensive data on MMA participants, as the sport was organized by private entities rather than officially registered with the sports department.



The Mixed Martial Arts Federation of Afghanistan, established in 2008, had gained traction among Afghan youth, with the first private MMA tournament held in 2015. Organizations like the Afghanistan Fighting Championship (AFC) and Truly Grand Fighting Championship (TGFC) had hosted numerous events before the Taliban's return to power in 2021. However, shortly after their resurgence, a new regulation banning "face-punching" effectively curtailed MMA activities.



This latest move reflects the Taliban's broader approach to sports and public life, aligning recreational activities with their strict interpretation of Islamic principles. The ban on MMA underscores the broader cultural and societal shifts under Taliban rule, impacting various aspects of Afghan life.

