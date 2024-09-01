(MENAFN) Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza is marked not only by its brutal and indiscriminate violence but also by a concerted effort to suppress dissent and criticism on an international scale. This campaign, characterized by the heavy bombardment of civilian areas and the relentless targeting of non-combatants, including women, children, and the elderly, represents a disturbing pattern of violence. However, the scope of Israel's actions extends beyond mere military aggression. It includes a systematic attack on any form of criticism or opposition, no matter how moderate, particularly criticisms related to the widely condemned human rights violations and alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.



The Israeli government's tactics involve a broader ideological battle aimed at normalizing and legitimizing its actions. This effort includes the use of censorship and defamation against those who challenge the state's actions or label its policies as human rights abuses. Notable figures such as Kenneth Roth, co-founder of Human Rights Watch, have condemned these actions as part of an "apartheid regime," while Aryeh Nir, a Holocaust survivor and co-founder of the same organization, has characterized the situation as "genocide against Palestinians in Gaza."



The full extent of the assault on Gaza reveals itself through the staggering scale of military destruction. Reports from the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor highlight that the destruction wrought upon Gaza is not only extensive but morally indefensible. Between the beginning of the conflict and the end of November 2023, Israel is reported to have dropped over 25,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip—equivalent to the destructive power of two nuclear bombs. This level of destruction surpasses the impact of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II. According to the Rome Statute, which provides the legal framework for the International Criminal Court, the deployment of such highly destructive explosives in densely populated residential areas constitutes a war crime.



In addition to the physical devastation, Israel's suppression of dissent and criticism underscores a broader effort to eliminate opposition to its actions. This includes both domestic and international efforts to silence voices that oppose or challenge the state's policies and actions in Gaza. This strategy of cognitive annihilation—whereby dissent is erased and criticism is silenced—forms a key component of Israel's approach to maintaining its actions in Gaza and beyond.

