(MENAFN) The Jordanian of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has issued a forceful condemnation of Israel's ongoing systematic against Palestinians and their cities in the occupied territories. This statement specifically targets the widespread and deliberate destruction of Palestinian infrastructure in the northern West Bank. The Ministry emphasizes that these severe violations of international humanitarian law must not go unchallenged and calls for a robust international response to deter Israel and its extremist officials known for their racist and exclusionary rhetoric.



In a recent statement, the Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, expressed grave concern over Israel’s persistent aggression and attacks on Palestinians. He highlighted the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which continues to escalate amid a campaign of incitement by extremist Israeli ministers. These officials not only justify the expansion of settlement construction but also contribute to the further deterioration of the conflict through their provocative rhetoric.



Ambassador Al-Qudah strongly condemned the unilateral actions, racist statements, and false claims made by Israeli government ministers. He argued that these actions seek to entrench the occupation and incite hostility against Palestinians, thereby warranting international sanctions against those responsible.



Furthermore, the Ministry underscored that the forced evictions and displacement of Palestinians represent a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws. It reaffirmed that as the occupying power, Israel has a legal obligation under international law to safeguard the rights of Palestinians within their homes. The statement calls for immediate international intervention to address these human rights violations and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

