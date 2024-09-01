Iranian Authorities Warn Illegal Migrants To Leave Tehran Immediately

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian reported that the Tehran governor had warned undocumented migrants to leave the capital city immediately.

Mehr News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, quoted the Tehran governor as saying that undocumented migrants will be deprived of“urban and suburban services.”

The Iranian official emphasized that“illegal immigrants must quickly leave the country,” describing the initiative across Tehran Province as a serious and necessary measure.

Covering this issue, Farda clarified that Iranian authorities commonly use the term“foreign nationals” to refer to Afghan citizens residing in Iran, regardless of their legal status.

The Tehran governor has further threatened that“undocumented migrants will be deprived of services, and they will be required to cover the costs associated with urban and suburban areas where illegal immigrants reside.”

He has concurrently threatened Afghan migrants with service deprivation, as Iran has expelled the largest number of migrants in the past three years.

Ahmad Vahidi, Iran's Interior Minister, previously stated that in the year ending March 2024, nearly 1.3 million foreign nationals have been“expelled.”

The Iranian government's directive regarding undocumented migrants underscores a stringent policy aimed at regulating the presence of foreign nationals, particularly Afghan migrants, within its borders.

The measures include immediate expulsion and denial of essential services, reflecting ongoing tensions and policies concerning migration in Iran.

