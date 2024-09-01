Schiphol Airport declares USD6.63B investment plan to modernize facilities, working conditions

(MENAFN) Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has announced a substantial plan worth €6 billion (USD6.63 billion) by 2029, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving working conditions. This ambitious plan is described as the largest in the airport's history. The investment comes in response to significant challenges the airport has faced, including staff shortages and issues with baggage handling. Schiphol has been grappling with a shortage of staff, such as baggage handlers and security personnel, who have raised concerns about workload and absenteeism. The investment will address various infrastructure needs, including upgrades to baggage holds, climate control systems, escalators, docking platforms, taxiways, and aircraft stands. Additionally, the airport will focus on improving working conditions for its staff.



Schiphol had previously experienced severe baggage handling problems, particularly after air travel slowed due to the Covid pandemic, leading to large accumulations of unprocessed bags. In recent years, the airport has already invested €3 billion in expanding and upgrading its terminals. The new investment plan will further this effort, aiming to align Schiphol’s infrastructure with its goal of providing high-quality services. Schiphol CEO Peter van Oord emphasized that the current infrastructure does not meet the desired standards for passenger service. The announcement coincides with the release of financial figures for the first half of 2024, showing a 10 percent increase in passenger numbers to approximately 31.8 million. The airport anticipates a total of 65 to 68 million passengers for the year, with flight operations estimated between 470,000 and 473,000.



