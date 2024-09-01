Rosaviation reports civilian Mi-8 helicopter with 22 people went missing in far eastern Russia

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) reported that a civilian Mi-8 helicopter carrying 22 people went missing in the remote Kamchatka region of far eastern Russia. The helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero, had been transporting tourists from the Vachkajec volcano in the southern part of the Kamchatka Peninsula to the village of Nikolayevka, which is located approximately 25 kilometers (about 15.5 miles) eastward. The aircraft was reportedly carrying three crew members and 19 passengers when it disappeared.



The search operations for the missing helicopter have been initiated in the Kamchatka territory. According to Rosaviation, preliminary data confirms that there were 22 individuals aboard the helicopter at the time of its disappearance. Efforts to locate the aircraft have involved dispatching another aircraft to aid in the search. Additionally, a Mi-8 helicopter and a ground rescue team are being prepared to follow the route the missing helicopter was supposed to take.



The search and rescue operation is currently underway, focusing on the area where the helicopter was last known to be. The challenging terrain and remote location of Kamchatka complicate the search efforts, but authorities are making every effort to locate the missing aircraft and ensure the safety of those on board. The disappearance of the helicopter has raised concerns among the local community and authorities, prompting a thorough and urgent response.

MENAFN01092024000045015839ID1108623729