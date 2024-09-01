European stocks end Friday’s session with mixed results

(MENAFN) On Friday, European stock markets closed with mixed results. The STOXX Europe 600, which provides a broad representation of the European market across 17 countries and covers about 90 percent of the market capitalization, saw a modest gain. It rose by 0.48 points, or 0.09 percent, closing at 525.05. This index reflects the overall performance of a diverse range of industries and regions within Europe.



Italy's FTSE MIB emerged as the standout performer for the day, registering a gain of 180 points, or 0.53 percent. The index ended the trading day at 34,372, benefiting from positive sentiment and strong performance in Italian equities. Similarly, Spain’s IBEX 35 also posted a gain, increasing by 43 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 11,401, reflecting positive movement in Spanish stock markets.



Conversely, some major European indices experienced declines. France’s CAC 40 slipped by 10 points, or 0.13 percent, closing at 7,630. This decline highlights a slight pullback in the French equity market despite the generally mixed performance across Europe. Additionally, the UK's FTSE 100 fell by three points, or 0.04 percent, ending the day at 8,376. Germany’s DAX also saw a small decrease, shedding five points, or 0.03 percent, to finish the week at 18,906.



These mixed outcomes across European stock indices underscore the varying levels of market performance within the region. While some markets showed gains, particularly in Italy and Spain, others like France, the UK, and Germany experienced slight declines, indicating a complex and nuanced trading environment in European financial markets.

