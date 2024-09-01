ISHRAQ HOSPITALITY AND McGETTIGAN’S TO LAUNCH GOOSE & GANDER, BRINGING BUZZ OF A LONDON PUB TO DUBAI

(MENAFN- Brazenmena) Dubai, UAE, 30th August 2024: Ishraq Hospitality is thrilled to announce the official signing for the opening of Goose & Gander in partnership with the McGettigan Group, bringing the buzz of a busy London pub to Dubai. Nestled at the Holiday Inn Express Internet City, this new venue promises to become a beloved spot for those in search of excellent drinks, fantastic food and genuine hospitality. Perfectly situated in the heart of Dubai's bustling business and technology hubs, Goose & Gander will be an ideal retreat for professionals and residents alike.



Featuring exposed walls, modern furniture and cozy seating, Goose & Gander offers a relaxed atmosphere with a spacious bar, intimate nooks and an outdoor terrace for socialising. Guests can enjoy elevated pub classics like Fish & Chips and Beef Wellington, alongside creative small plates, sharing platters and innovative vegetarian/vegan options. The bar will also host live entertainment, themed events and weekly quiz nights, creating a vibrant community hub.



Drawing from McGettigan’s extensive expertise and reputation for a warm welcome, top-notch service, expertly crafted menus, a diverse range of drinks, eclectic entertainment and live sports, Goose & Gander offers a truly exceptional pub experience. This new concept aspires to be a beloved local spot for cosmopolitan patrons offering high level hospitality, all within a modern classic setting.



Ishraq Hospitality remains dedicated to delivering distinctive and memorable hospitality experiences. The debut of Goose & Gander upholds this commitment, offering Dubai’s dynamic community a top-tier dining and social destination.



“Ishraq Hospitality is excited to bring a slice of London’s pub culture to Dubai. The name 'Goose & Gander' was inspired by the classic British saying, 'What's good for the goose is good for the gander,' symbolising our commitment to offering something for everyone. We believe Goose & Gander will quickly become a favourite spot for both locals and expats, creating a welcoming space where everyone feels at home,” said Joseph Karam, Acting COO at Ishraq Hospitality.



“We are absolutely delighted to partner with Ishraq Hospitality, who have built a reputation for excellence here in the UAE. Goose & Gander is just one of a number of new concepts from the McGettigan Group, bringing the vibrant London pub scene to the Dubai with fantastic food and drinks, served with the very best music and entertainment. We look forward to opening the doors to Goose & Gander very soon and to a long and fruitful relationship between our two companies.” Dennis McGettigan, Group CEO, McGettigan Group







