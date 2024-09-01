Operational In 3 Months: Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach In B'luru

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Union for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the new Vande Bharat sleeper coach at BEML in Bengaluru on Sunday, announcing that this latest version of the train will be operational within three months.

Vaishnaw highlighted that four configurations-Vande Bharat, Chaircar Vande Bharat Metro, Vande Sleeper, and Amrit Bharat-will soon offer enhanced rail services to the nation.

"We will improve every version of the train with the experiences gained from the feedback that we have received," he stated.

Detailing the features of the new Vande Bharat sleeper coach, the Railway Minister mentioned that new couplers introduced in the Amrit Bharat trains are now being implemented in the Vande Bharat sleeper coach as well.

"Attention has been paid to every detail, including the design of climbing ladders for improved grip. A new mechanism has been introduced to secure the berth, replacing the previous chains. The toilets have also been upgraded, and the driver's cabin has been designed ergonomically, complete with a toilet for the drivers," Vaishnaw told IANS.

He added that a trial of the sleeper coach will be conducted in one to one-and-a-half months, with full service expected to commence within three months.

Later in the day, the Minister will interact with trainees and staff at the Multi-disciplinary Divisional Training Institute (MDDTI) in Bengaluru.

This inspection follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual inauguration of three new Vande Bharat trains on Saturday, enhancing connectivity on the Meerut-Lucknow, Madurai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Nagercoil routes.

The Vande Bharat trains, known for their modern amenities and semi-high speed operation of up to 160 km/h, have become a symbol of India's indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

The Railway Minister had informed the Rajya Sabha earlier this month that Indian Railways has introduced 772 additional train services, including 100 Vande Bharat trains, from 2019-2020 to 2023-2024, with Rs 1,343.72 crore invested so far in manufacturing these trains.