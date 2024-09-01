Kuwait Youth Min. Praises Al-Rajhi's Bronze Medal In Paris Paralympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture and Minister of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi praised on Sunday Kuwait National team player Faisal Al-Rajhi for winning the bronze medal in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Al-Mutairi said in a statement to KUNA that Al-Rajhi's achievement reflects people with disabilities strength and dedication in various fields, noting that Al-Rajhi won many medals in international competitions.

His Highness the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah continuous support in the Kuwaiti sport contributes in the achievements of Kuwaiti players.

Al-Rajhi won the bronze medal of the men's 5000m race - T54, the first medal for Kuwait at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (end)

