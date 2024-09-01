Doha To Host 13Th Meeting Of Committee Of Heads And Directors Of Tax Departments In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the General Tax Authority (GTA), will host the 13th meeting of the Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax Departments in the GCC countries in Doha, tomorrow (September 2, 2024).

The meeting brings together high-level representatives from all GCC Member States, led by President of the General Tax Authority in the State of Qatar H E Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari.

Also participating will be Assistant Secretary for Economic and Development Affairs at the General of the Gulf Cooperation Council

H E Khalid Ali Al Sunaidi, along with the heads and directors of tax departments and authorities from the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Kuwait.

The meeting aims to enhance cooperation and integration among GCC tax authorities and departments, focusing on improving the efficiency of tax systems across the Member States. It will also spotlight the best practices, address tax evasion, and promote a more fair and transparent tax system in the Gulf region. By hosting this meeting, the State of Qatar reaffirms its commitment to advancing GCC cooperation across all critical sectors, with a particular focus on taxation, which is essential for supporting both national and regional economic stability and growth.