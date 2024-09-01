Taiwanies More Than 80 Percent Satisfied With The Government’S Diplomatic Work – Poll Results

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Poll results show that more than 80 percent of the people agree that“Taiwan's foreign relations will get better in the future” under the leadership of president Lai Ching-te, and support the“comprehensive diplomacy” strategy proposed by foreign Lin Jialong/

TAIPEI, Taiwan – On August 28, the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced the results of a public opinion survey on“Public Satisfaction with the Government's Work in the first 100 days since taking office.” Poll results show that more than 80 percent of the people agree that Taiwan's future foreign relations will be better under the leadership of president Lai Ching-te, and support the“comprehensive diplomacy” strategy proposed by foreign minister Lin Jialong.

According to the results of this poll, under the leadership of president Lai, 83 percent of the respondents agreed that“Taiwan's foreign relations will get better in the future”; nearly 60 percent of the people were satisfied with president Lai's handling of foreign relations and important personnel arrangements in the three months since he took office and policy performance.

The poll results also show that more than 80 percent of the people support the“comprehensive diplomacy” strategy proposed by minister Lin and promoted by the ministry of foreign affairs, and express high approval for the three main axes, including“value diplomacy” with 82 percent support,“economic and trade diplomacy”“The support rate is 89 percent, and“alliance diplomacy” has 84 percent ​​support.

In addition, the public's support for the“Digital New Southbound”,“Rongbang Plan” and“Support Taiwan's active participation in or creation of international organizations” promoted by minister Lin also exceeded 75 percent. Among them, support for international participation The highest, with more than 90 percent support (92%), followed by“Digital New Southbound” (86.4%) and“Rongbang Plan” (75%).

Regarding the“Economic Diplomacy Working Group” established by the Executive Yuan to integrate the diplomatic work of various ministries and councils so that“all ministries are the ministry of foreign Affairs”, 78 percent of the respondents expressed support; and they supported the idea that“everyone is a diplomat” The proportion of respondents who believe in the concept of people-to-people diplomacy is even higher, reaching 87 percent.

In order to understand the effectiveness of the ministry of foreign affairs in facilitating and serving the people, this time we also conducted a survey on the ministry of foreign affairs' satisfaction with passport and consular services.

The results showed that nearly 90 percent of the people were satisfied with the convenience and practicality of Taiwan's passports (89.7%), 77 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the passport or visa services provided by the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the ministry of foreign affairs; in addition, nearly 85 percent of the people agreed that the number of visa-free countries represented“the international community's recognition of Taiwan's democratic politics and economic strength. It is also a success of the government's diplomatic strategy.”

This public opinion survey was commissioned by the“Trend Public Opinion Survey Research Company” commissioned by the ministry of foreign affairs between August 16 and 20, 2024.

It was conducted through local telephone and mobile phone interviews using stratified random sampling. 1,596 people were interviewed. valid sample. The respondents included people aged 20 and above with different educational levels in 22 counties and cities (including outlying island areas). At a 95 percent confidence level, the sampling error is within plus or minus 2.45 percent.

