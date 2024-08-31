A Dinosaur Embryo Was Found Inside A Fossilized Egg From Over 66 Million Years Ago
8/31/2024 3:26:12 PM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press)
“This tiny, prenatal dinosaur looks like a baby bird coiled in its egg, which is further evidence that many characteristics of today's birds first evolved from their dinosaur ancestors.”
The finding suggests that dinosaurs developed postures similar to birds before they hatched
This dinosaur did not fly, making it the first time the tucking position had been observed in a non-avian animal.
The findings suggest modern-bird hatching practices may have come from non-flying dinosaurs hundreds of millions of years ago.
The embryo is estimated to be
66- to 72-million-years-old.
