Israel Escalates Aggression In West Bank, Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces have committed five massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours. Hospitals have received 89 dead and 205 injured, raising the death toll from the Israeli aggression to 40,691 and the number of to 94,060 since 7 October.

On Saturday, the office in Gaza stated that the ongoing Israeli aggression has resulted in the deaths of over 11,000 women and 16,000 children. Additionally, more than 1.7 million people have been infected with infectious diseases due to ongoing displacement. The office confirmed that the Israeli army has dropped 82,000 tonnes of explosives on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), reported that the Israeli government has purchased ads on the Google platform to defame the agency and discourage donations. He emphasized on the X platform that this not only damages the agency's reputation but also endangers the lives of its employees. He called for an end to the deliberate spread of misleading information and an investigation into the matter.

In the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian resistance fighter carried out a shooting operation near the“Karmei Tzur” settlement close to the village of Beit Ummar in Hebron late Friday, resulting in moderate injuries to two settlers. Additionally, two other settlers were injured in an explosion at a gas station in the Gush Etzion area, not far from the shooting site. Israeli media suggested that the vehicle explosion was intended to lure security personnel into a trap.

As Israeli occupation forces continue their large-scale invasion of Palestinian cities and towns in the northern West Bank for the fourth consecutive day, resulting in numerous casualties, regional and international warnings about the seriousness of the situation persist.

The Times of Israel reported that occupation forces have arrested six Palestinians in connection with the two operations in Gush Etzion. Their involvement is under investigation. The army confirmed that there are no concerns about a third car bomb and that the incident in Gush Etzion is considered resolved.

Israeli occupation forces also forced families to evacuate their homes in the Jenin camp. Eyewitnesses told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that the occupation forces compelled several families to leave their homes and exit through the back side adjacent to the Jenin Governmental Hospital and the Horse Roundabout area.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported receiving reports of injuries in the Al-Damj neighbourhood in the Jenin camp. The occupation forces are preventing their crews from reaching the site and refusing to coordinate their evacuation. The Red Crescent confirmed that its crews treated a child injured by live ammunition in the head in Jenin, who is now being transferred to the hospital.