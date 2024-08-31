عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fuel Price Difference Tariff For Next September At Zero%-EMRC

Fuel Price Difference Tariff For Next September At Zero%-EMRC


8/31/2024 2:04:36 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 31 (Petra) - The energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Saturday said the fuel price difference tariff in the electricity bill for the month of September has been set at zero.
In its statement, EMRC added that this value remained unchanged, in comparison to the current month of August.

MENAFN31082024000117011021ID1108622377


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search