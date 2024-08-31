Fuel Price Difference Tariff For Next September At Zero%-EMRC

Amman, August 31 (Petra) - The and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Saturday said the price difference tariff in the electricity bill for the month of September has been set at zero.In its statement, EMRC added that this value remained unchanged, in comparison to the current month of August.

