Fuel Price Difference Tariff For Next September At Zero%-EMRC
8/31/2024 2:04:36 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 31 (Petra) - The energy
and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Saturday said the fuel
price difference tariff in the electricity bill for the month of September has been set at zero.
In its statement, EMRC added that this value remained unchanged, in comparison to the current month of August.
