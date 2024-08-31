Ukrainian Delegation In Washington Talks Arms Supplies, Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the U.S. visit as part of the Ukrainian delegation, the chief of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, held a meeting with the national security advisers from the USA, UK, Germany, and France.

That's according to the President's Office press service, Ukrinform reports.

On the Ukrainian side, of Defense Rustem Umerrov, Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova, Deputy Head of the President's Office Mykola Tochytskyi, and Advisor to the Head of the Office Daria Zarivna also attended the meeting.

The U.S. delegation was headed by National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, the UK delegation – by National Security Adviser Timothy Barrow, the German delegation – by Foreign Policy and Security Adviser to the Federal Chancellor Jens Plötner, and the French delegation – by Diplomatic Adviser to the President Emmanuel Bonne.

France at UN warns all countries against sellingto Russia

The parties discussed efforts to further strengthen Ukrainian air defense and protection of the nation's power system.

The head of the President's Office emphasized a crucial need to obtain the required weapons and equipment as soon as possible.

“Our coordination and joint efforts are particularly important. We have already come a long way together and achieved a lot. But now is a special moment when we need to maximize our efforts to help Ukraine prevail. It is important to use this moment correctly,” Yermak stressed.

Umerov briefed the advisers on the latest battlefield developments and Ukraine's Army needs.

The meeting also focused on expanding opportunities for joint arms production and allied investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

The parties also discussed in detail the preparation and procedure for further implementation of the Ukraine Compact, adopted by Ukraine's partners at the 75th NATO Summit in Washington.

In addition, the parties agreed on an action plan for the implementation of the already signed security documents.

Ukrainian delegation discusses with Austin Army needs, jointproduction

Special attention was paid to the Peace Formula implementation. The Head of the Presidential Office spoke about the thematic conferences to be held in the near future.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyridenko kicked off a visit to Washington, where they held a first meeting with the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Photo: President's Office