Massive Fire Breaks Out In Lebanese Nakoura As Israel Drops Incendiary Materials

Beirut: A massive fire broke out in the vicinities of Nakoura town in southern Lebanon after the Israeli forces dropped incendiary materials in the area using a drone.

Lebanese National News Agency stated that civil defense vehicle rushed to to Nakoura town to extinguish the fire, as this was not the first time Israel uses drones to target jungles and green spaces in Lebanon. It has previously dropped incendiary devices on many areas in southern Lebanon.

In addition, Israel stepped up artillery shelling in villages and towns in southern Lebanon, with Qatar News Agency (QNA) quoting field sources as saying that Israel dropped light flares in the skies over the Tuofa border area between the towns of Meiss El Jabal and Bllida and fired artillery shelling at towns of Al-Taybeh and Deir Siryan.

Israel continues its onslaught on many areas in southern Lebanon, concomitantly with the devastating war that has been ongoing on the Gaza Strip since Oct.7, 2023, amid fears of an all-out war that could break out in Lebanon's front.